District 204 Monitoring Two Metrics to Decide on Hybrid Learning

District 204 Monitoring Two Metrics

Indian Prairie School District 204 said they will be monitoring two metrics from the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD), following the department’s announcement that the county is currently at the “substantial” level and recommend full remote learning for schools.

The two metrics they will monitor are:

When DCHD designates the county as being in the “substantial” community transmission level for three consecutive weeks.

When DCHD reports the weekly new case counts increase for three consecutive weeks.

The district said if both of these metrics are met for three consecutive weeks, then they will postpone the transition to hybrid learning starting November 2. The health department reports its metrics every Monday.

What Does This Mean for Students?

If hybrid learning is postponed on November 2, students will remain on the same remote learning schedule they have now. Elementary in-person pilot students will return to remote learning.

Students with special needs who receive services at school will continue in-person learning.

The district said students will return to hybrid learning from remote when DCHD designates the county as being in the “moderate” or “minimal” community transmission level for two consecutive weeks.

“I appreciate your support as we continue to adapt to the fluid nature of this pandemic. Please do your part to keep community transmission rates down in our area. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and staying home when you don’t feel well,” said District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley in the announcement. “I will update you next Monday after the health department reports its weekly metrics.”

