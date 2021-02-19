district 204 makes plans for in-person graduation

Indian Prairie School District 204 is making plans for in-person graduation.

Separate Graduations

Superintendent Adrian Talley said in a letter to the District 204 community that graduation will take place at each of the district’s three high schools on May 28. The ceremonies will be held in the school stadiums. Each school will have its own ceremony.

Talley said that high school administrators are working on plans that would follow state and health department guidelines.

Traditionally Waubonsie Valley High School, Neuqua Valley High School and Metea Valley High School have a combined ceremony at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center

Last Year’s Online

Last year all three schools held online commencement ceremonies, due to COVID-19 concerns.

In-Person CDC Guidance

In his letter, Dr. Talley also noted the latest information provided by the CDC on in-person learning.

“The CDC stated ‘schools providing in-person instruction should prioritize two mitigation strategies: universal and correct use of masks should be required and physical distancing (at least 6 feet) should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.’ The CDC also emphasized the importance of prevention through testing and screening,” said Talley.

Elementary In-Person Time May Increase

Talley said current guidance from the CDC also suggests that elementary schools are less at risk of in-school transmission of COVID-19 when following proper mitigations than junior high or high schools.

Talley said the school board would discuss increasing in-school hours for students at the next board meeting on Monday, February 22.

