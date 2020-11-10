District 204 Hybrid Learning and Basketball Postponed

Indian Prairie School District 204 announced it will be postponing the transition to hybrid learning and the start of the basketball season due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Hybrid Learning

With the county currently under substantial community transmission, the DuPage County Health Department recommends 100 percent remote learning.

“In keeping with our plan, in order to transition from remote learning to our hybrid model, the health department must report a move from substantial to moderate community transmission for two consecutive weeks,” said District 204 Superintendent Adrian B. Talley in the announcement. “At this point, we will continue to monitor the weekly updates from the health department and will remain in remote learning through November 27, which is the end of Thanksgiving break.”

According to the health department’s weekly metrics, in the past two weeks, cases per 100,000 increased from 152 to 312. Metrics also show an increase in youth cases, a 56 percent increase over the previous week.

Basketball Season Postponed

The district has also decided to postpone the start of the basketball season. The Illinois High School Association had decided to allow basketball as a winter sport. But the Illinois Department of Public Health was not in agreement.

“It is disappointing to us that state officials could not issue cohesive guidance related to student health and safety. I have discussed this matter with our attorney and insurance company, as well as the district superintendents who participate in our athletic conference. All are in agreement that due to liability concerns, we will postpone basketball at this time,” said Talley in the announcement. “We hope to be able to start our basketball season later this school year when it is safe to do so. As allowed, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student athletes to progress and sharpen their skills. Our high schools will be sharing additional details with our student athletes in the days ahead.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

