COVID-19

District 204 COVID-19 Policy Updates

Posted on March 12, 2020

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in District 204, but the district released a statement updating its COVID-19 plans and policies.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The email states that the district is taking proactive measures to reduce the spread of the illness. Those measures include:

  • canceling large gatherings that include visitors from outside the school who are not students
  • canceling all domestic, international, school trips, and field trips
  • canceling outside speakers
  • canceling STEPS program job sites
  • canceling staff travel for work-related conferences
  • canceling all building rentals with the exception of the YMCA’s Safe n’ Sound program.
  • Grades 9 through 12 athletic practices or competitions without spectators may continue as planned.
  • Grades 6 through 8 athletic competitions without spectators may continue as planned.

Election Day

The district is unable to cancel the use of its facilities as a polling place for the March 17 primary election. Instead, it will limit entry to the polling places through one door and custodial staff will disinfect the area once the buildings are empty.

If a case is diagnosed in the district

The email also reads that if a COVID-19 case is diagnosed in D204, the district will close all schools for 24 hours and consult the DuPage County Health Department for further guidance.

Additional resources and information can be found on the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

