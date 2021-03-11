District 203 to Start Full-Time In-Person Learning for All Students

Naperville School District 203 announced that it will return to full-time in-person learning for all students starting after Spring Break on April 7.

On March 9, the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidelines. Capacity in schools is now determined by the school’s ability to accommodate a safe social distance, rather than capping out at 50 people. Additionally, social distance is now defined as three-to-six feet.

Because of these changes, District 203 is able to offer full-time in-person learning at all levels with schedules as follows:

Early childhood students will attend school five days a week on an AM/PM schedule

Elementary students will attend school Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Middle school students will attend school Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

High school will offer in-person instruction Monday through Friday from 7:35 to 1:30 p.m.

High School Changes

While students younger than high school will have more-or-less typical schedules, special considerations have been put in place for high school students. Their school day will follow a four-period block schedule with no lunch. Per a press release from District 203, the higher populations in high schools make eating lunch while maintaining at least three feet of social distance too difficult. Grab-and-go options will be available.

The release also states that the district intends to return to a full eight-period schedule at the high school level for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Other Safety Measures

All students will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or when outside with six feet of social distance. Touched surfaces will continue to be cleaned frequently, students will be encouraged to wash their hands frequently, and contact tracing will be used when necessary.

More details will be provided at the District 203 Board of Education meeting on March 15.

District 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 announced that it is offering to five days per week of in-person learning following its spring break.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.