District 203 to Implement New High School Student Support Model

New Student Support Model

Beginning second semester, both Naperville School District 203 high schools will implement a new student support model. A homeroom period will be added to all students’ schedules on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Naperville North and Central high schools.

“In previous schedules many of these activities impacted students’ lunch periods and instructional time,” said Naperville North High School principal, Stephanie Posey. “Both students and teachers will be very happy to regain these instructional and social minutes. Those skills learned and reinforced in homeroom will be applicable across all settings and carry them into adulthood.”

The purpose of the homeroom period is to provide academic, social-emotional, and college and career preparation supports. Some of that also includes mentoring, course assessments and re-assessments, grades nine through 12 counseling curriculum, and student collaboration. Students will be with the same mentors and peers over the course of their four years in high school.

“Research indicates that providing consistent, targeted time for all students to connect with a trusted adult, focus on academic support, and build social-emotional skills increases academic achievement and connectedness to the school environment,” said Naperville Central High School principal, William Wiesbrook.

How it Works

The start time of 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. will remain unchanged for both schools. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedules will remain the same. There will be 25 students and two to three educators in each homeroom. The academic and social-emotional supports that are already in place before and after school and during lunch will still be available. The new schedule will take effect starting January 6.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.