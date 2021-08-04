District 203 Teachers Union and Board in Negotiations

Union and Board Negotiations

The union who represents Naperville School District 203 teachers and the District 203 board of education are in negotiations for a multiyear contract. Naperville 203 teachers are looking for more pay and increased parental leave.

Discussion between the board and Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA), who represents 1,500 District 203 educators, has been going on since January. Last month, an independent federal mediator was brought in to help both sides reach an agreement.

Yesterday, over 500 students, parents, union members, and members from other teachers unions walked from Naperville North High School to Washington Junior High School in support of teachers.

“[Together] we sent a message to the school board that we will stand together and fight for a contract that recognizes the hard work of our teachers while allowing families the full FMLA time that they have earned,” said NUEA in a post on their website.

At last night’s board of education meeting, held at Washington Junior High, board president Kristin Fitzgerald provided some highlights from the board’s current proposal.

District 203 Proposal

These include an increase of sick days in the first year from 15 to 20, accrue five more unused sick days, increase of paid time off for non-medical parental leave from 30 to 35 days, and raises for every educator every year.

“Raises for the first three years of the contract are well above the consumer price index and put our teachers among, if not the highest paid in comparable communities,” said Fitzgerald.

The NUEA and District 203 proposals are expected to be posted on the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board website on or about August 5.

“Everyone wants our District to be a place where teachers can grow and thrive at every stage of their career, and where they are all competitively compensated for their excellent work in educating our children,” said District 203 in a post on their website. “As taxpayers, the board is also committed to ensuring that the contract agreement reached is fiscally responsible and preserves the long-term financial health of the District. The District will continue to provide our teachers and students with the tools and resources they need to deliver the excellent education our community has come to expect and deserves.”

The district website states that teacher’s current contracts expired June 30, however “it is common for teachers to return to the classroom without disruption after a contract has expired.” They said teachers will continue to receive pay and benefits as negotiations continue.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.