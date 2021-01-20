District 203 Taxpayers Receiving One-Time Reimbursement

One-Time Reimbursement

Naperville 203 taxpayers will be receiving a one-time reimbursement.

At Monday’s meeting, the Naperville School District 203 board approved a one-time tax reimbursement resolution of $10 million.

While reviewing their audit, Superintendent Dan Bridges said the district found itself in a “unique position” where certain budget expenditures for the 2019-2020 school year were lower than expected due to the shift to remote learning.

“As a result of a number of things we ended the year with a greater than projected revenue and less than expended expenditures and so we had a larger than planned surplus. One of the goals of the board has been to focus on stewarding resources effectively with the commitment to provide annual relief to Naperville 203 taxpayers when able,” said Bridges. “As a result of the unplanned surplus this year, the board is in a unique, one-time position to provide additional relief to its taxpayers.”

Based on preliminary calculations, District 203’s chief financial officer, Michael Frances, said a house of around $400,000 could receive about $270 in the distribution.

The reimbursement will be found on taxpayers’ most recent tax bill once distributed.

Will the District Need the Money Later?

Some board members questioned whether the district would need this money at a later date. Bridges said needs for the capital improvement plan, COVID-19 surveillance testing the district will begin as they transition to hybrid learning, summer school, and other expenses are accounted for.

At a future meeting, the board will discuss providing a one-time reimbursement of general fees to all 2020-2021 students since they weren’t used during remote learning.

The full board of education meeting can be found here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!