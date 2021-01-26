District 203 Students Back to In-Person Learning Since March

Back to School Since March

Naperville School District 203 students heard the sound of a school bell ringing for the first time since last March as they returned to in-person learning.

First Day of Hybrid Learning

The snow flurries today couldn’t keep the kindergartners at Naper Elementary away from their first day of hybrid learning.

“It’s definitely good to have them back. I think they definitely need that interaction with all the other kids and with the teachers themselves,” said District 203 parent, Beth. “My son was very excited to get back to school, for sure.”

Families have waited 10 months to begin the blend of remote and in-person instruction.

Hugs were given as parents said goodbye and teachers welcomed back the youngsters with a wave.

The day was exciting, but also bittersweet for some.

“I have to say I was a bit emotional walking up to the school just to get him back in the building and he was really excited to see his teachers and see his friends and just be back in class,” said Martha, a District 203 parent.

Junior high and high school students were also back to school today as they started their hybrid block schedules.

Plans for Other Grade Levels

First and second graders will start hybrid learning tomorrow, followed by grades three through five on Thursday.

According to Naperville 203, around 70 percent of families in the district opted in for hybrid instruction.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ and Ryan Skryd report.