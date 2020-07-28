District 203 Postpones Start of Upcoming School Year

Start of School Year Postponed

Naperville School District 203 announced it will be postponing the start of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year from August 20 to, for the time being, September 1.

“While planning for the 2020-2021 school year, we are working hard to balance the many, sometimes conflicting, needs of our whole community,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges in the announcement. “And, while there are many opinions about the best way to return, the health and safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority.”

The district said it is following this recommendation from the Illinois State Board of Education. A modified school year calendar will be shared with the public on August 3.

Changes to Return to Learn Plan

There are also some changes with the district’s Return to Learn plan.

The deadline to opt in to the Online Academy is suspended indefinitely. More information will be shared at a later date.

Students who have selected either of the current Return to Learn options, Hybrid or Online Academy, will have access to selected specialized programs such as Dual Language and courses, such as Advanced Placement offerings. Students who qualify for an IEP will continue to receive appropriate services.

“The Naperville 203 Return to Learn plan will continue to be guided by our state and local medical professionals,” said Bridges. “While our ultimate goal remains to return to full, in person learning, our pathway to get there must be open to change based on new data and updated guidance.”

The district plans to announce additional changes to the updated Return to Learn plan by the end of this week.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.