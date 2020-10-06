District 203 Plans to Bring Younger Students Back to In-Person Learning

Back to In-Person Learning

At their October 5 board of education meeting, District 203 said they plan to bring early childhood and elementary school students back to some in-person learning starting October 20.

Early Childhood

Beginning with a transition schedule, early childhood students will be split into ‘group a’ and group ‘b,’ coming to school in-person on alternate days. Mondays will be eLearning days for all students.

The alternating schedule will continue through November 6. Then the district plans on bringing all students in every day instead of groups on alternate days.

Early childhood students have a half-day or full-day option. Full online learning remains an option for families.

Elementary Students

The transition schedule for elementary students will begin with students split in an ‘a.m.,’ or ‘p.m.’ schedule. In-person school will be half a day Tuesday through Thursday, with Mondays eLearning for all students.

October 20 will be the first day for kindergartners to return to in-person school. Then, first grade will start October 21. Each grade level will start on a different day that week. Including in-person school, each day will also include asynchronous (individual) learning.

Full online learning remains an option for families.

Junior High and High School

Junior high and high school students will continue eLearning, but will move to a block schedule starting October 19. A block schedule is a learning model where students attend half their schedule everyday for an extended period of time.

Though most students will continue learning online, 10% of targeted students will go back to some in-person learning, such as those who need some extra support.

Livestream Technology

For all grade levels, livestream technology will be implemented in the classroom. This way teachers are able to livestream their lessons. Students who decide to continue with eLearning only will be able to see their peers and communicate with them. Those in the classroom will also be able to speak with and see students who are learning from home.

“This team and many team members not at this meeting tonight are working tirelessly to help us meet our goals,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges at the meeting. “You may disagree with our plans or think there’s a better way to do it, but I can assure you our team is pouring their heart and soul into this work.”

