District 203 “On Track” To Begin Hybrid Learning January 25

In a letter to parents, Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said the district is “on track” to begin hybrid learning on January 25, 2021.

Metrics Encouraging

Bridges says the data shows the number of cases within the community is beginning to stabilize, increasing the chances of a return to some in-school instruction.

“We continue to see a low number of positive student and staff cases and these numbers have been consistent over the past weeks, as well as a low level of transmission of the virus within our schools,” said Bridges. “This data suggests that our mitigation strategies are working and that we will be able to provide a healthy and safe learning environment.”

Hybrid Plan Basics

The in-person plan would have all early childhood students transitioning to four days a week at school starting January 25.

Elementary students would have the choice to return to school in staggered sessions, either from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., or from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays; or to remain in full remote learning. Supplemental specials classes and independent work would also be given to ensure five hours of learning per day. All students would take part in eLearning on Mondays. Students would all be instructed by their current teacher.

Junior high students and high school students would be put into a block schedule, with students alternating when they come in based on which group they are placed in. Bridges said the district is reviewing information gathered about the block schedule to make final decisions on how it will operate.

Elementary student parents were asked to choose their preferred option back in October, but have a chance to review and change that if desired. That decision must be submitted by Tuesday, December 22.

Junior high and high school student parents must also make their selections by December 22.

More Information Monday

More information about the plan to move to hybrid learning will be presented at the District 203 school board meeting on Monday, December 21.

Bridges noted that all in-person learning plans are subject to change depending on health metrics and input from state and local health officials.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!