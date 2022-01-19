District 203 Names New NCHS Principal

New NCHS Principal

Naperville School District 203 has selected Jackie Thornton to be Naperville Central High School’s new principal. Thornton served as Central’s assistant principal for curriculum and instruction for 19 years. She will be the first woman to take on the role.

“I feel so fortunate to have spent my entire career at Naperville Central, contributing to, and learning from, a history rich in Redhawk success and pride. I look forward to the partnership with Naperville 203 leaders, as well as with the professional educators at Naperville Central, who so passionately contribute to the Redhawk experience,” said Thornton. “I am proud to be a professional educator in an outstanding school district and am honored and humbled to be trusted to serve as principal and lead Naperville Central in its next chapter.”

“Throughout the search process, Jackie Thornton distinguished herself as the best candidate to serve as the next leader at Naperville Central High School,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges. “Jackie has committed her professional career to Naperville 203 and to Naperville Central High School. I am excited for the future at Naperville Central.”

About Thornton

Thornton will take over from current NCHS Principal Bill Wiesbrook, who is retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Thornton, a Downers Grove native, earned her master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration from North Central College and her bachelor’s in Mathematics from Benedictine University.

Members of the community will have an opportunity to connect with Thornton during feedback sessions planned for February. More information on these sessions will be shared as details are finalized. Thornton will officially begin in her new role July 1, 2022.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.