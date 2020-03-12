D203 covid-19

District 203 COVID-19 Policy Updates

Posted on March 12, 2020

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Naperville School District 203, but the district released a statement updating its COVID-19 plans and policies.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The district is taking proactive measures to reduce the spread of the illness. Those measures include:

  • Canceling large gatherings that include visitors from outside the school who are not students
  • Canceling all domestic trips, school trips, and field trips
  • Canceling outside speakers, volunteers and visitors
  • Athletic practices or competitions without spectators may continue as planned.

The district will evaluate whether performances and events can be rescheduled.

If a case is diagnosed in the district

The district’s statement also reads that if a COVID-19 case is diagnosed in D203, the district will close all schools for 24 hours at minimum and consult the DuPage County Health Department for further guidance.

Additional resources and information can be found on the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

