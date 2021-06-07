District 203 Class of 2021 Graduates

Class of 2021

With a move of the tassel and the throw of a cap, Naperville School District 203 high school seniors have officially graduated.

After a year of many changes, the class of 2021 from Naperville North and Naperville Central has crossed the stage.

“All of you should be proud of how far we’ve come in spite of everything we faced,” said William Ma, one of the Naperville Central student speakers. “It’s only through all of our combined efforts that we can rewrite history to remember this past year as a year of change.”

“Instead of dwelling on the one reason to be let down, let’s search for every reason to be grateful,” said one of the Naperville North students speakers, Mia Latigo. “Naperville North Class of 2021, I am grateful for you.”

Commencement Ceremony

Though graduation looked different with masks, capacity limits, and other precautions, the high schools’ principals are happy to have a more traditional ceremony this year.

“All of our graduates and their families know what graduation ceremonies are supposed to be and have been hoping we can have a ceremony like that and so I’m very grateful things worked out well,” said Naperville Central High School principal William Wiesbrook.

“Gradation is not just about the individual student. It’s a celebration of everything we do and often times it takes the school, families, peers, a lot of people to celebrate a student achieving graduation from high school,” said Naperville North High School principal Jay Wachtel. “So it’s nice that that student is able to celebrate the event with those who helped get them to the end of the road.”

Congratulations Class of 2021!

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.