District 203 Approves New Four-Year Contract with Teachers Union

New Contract Approved

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education has approved a new four-year contract with the district’s teachers union at tonight’s meeting.

“I think we’re happy that we have stability for the next four years,” said Naperville Unit Education Association president Dan Iverson. “That’s the biggest thing after years of one-year contracts the past two years. I think just having stability to know what’s going to happen the next few years is helpful.”

“We believe the contract is a result of a collaborative effort on behalf of the NUEA, Naperville 203 Board and administration,” said board president Kristin Fitzgerald at the meeting. “And it values our highly qualified educators and is financially sustainable, allowing us to work together over the next four years to continue to provide an excellent education for all students while living within our financial means.”

The district and NUEA have been working to reach an agreement since January, bringing in a federal mediator to help both sides.

“This took a lot longer than any of us wanted but we’re there now and we’re ready to move forward,” said Iverson. “I’m very pleased and I think everybody else is as well.”

Two of the main points that had been preventing an agreement were family leave and salary.

What’s Included in the New Contract?

In addition to the 30 days of paid sick leave available by law because of birth, adoption, or foster care, those employees can use also use a maximum amount of 20 additional accumulated sick days for a total of 50 days of time off for those life events.

Educators will receive pay increases following a step and base method. This method is an incremental increase in salary based on previous professional experience. The four-year contract ties salary schedule increases to a percentage of the annual consumer price index:

Year 1 (2021-2022) of 3.64%

Year 2 (2022-2023) of 2.92%

Years 3 & 4 (2023-2025) average base increases tied to 67% of CPI plus regular step increases

This school year, full-time NUEA members will also receive a one-time $1,000 bonus. Pay increases will take place this school year since the board has approved the contract and are retroactive to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

NUEA had previously ratified the agreement on September 2.

“I am grateful for all the work that went into this agreement – especially to the members of the NUEA bargaining team and the Naperville 203 administration for their commitment to getting an agreement done,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges in a press release. “The Naperville 203 community is fortunate to have such a dedicated group of educators working together for what is best for our students.”

The new contract, which expires on June 30, 2025 will go into effect immediately.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.