District 203 Announces “Return to Learn” Plan for Upcoming School Year

7/13/20 – 8:09 p.m. District 203 is currently presenting their return to school plans to the Board of Education. Below are the plans being presented. Please return to this post for updates as this story develops:

District Announces Plans to Return to School

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education announced their “return to learn” plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year at the July 13 meeting.

Hybrid Learning and Online Academy

The district decided to offer two options – either hybrid learning or the newly created online academy at the beginning of the school year.

Hybrid Learning

Combines in-person instruction and eLearning

Allows for half of the student population to attend school daily

A/B models

Leverages Synchronous (learning together as group) and Asynchronous (learning as individuals, not as group) structures Synchronous : Learning is happening with the teacher for all students at the same time. Learning takes place in real time, requires simultaneous participation, pace is determined by teacher, and is usually happening in virtual environment. Asynchronous : Learning is happening at individual student pace and time. Students will not be online with teachers and class at the same time, but will work independently. Learning takes place in virtual environment and does not require simultaneous participation. Checkpoints are helpful to keep students progressing.



K-12 Hybrid Model:

D203 will begin the school year in a Hybrid Model

In-person instruction will begin for ‘A’ students on August 20 and for ‘B’ students on August 21

August 19 will be a remote learning planning day for staff

Students will be split into an A/B group by last names

D203 will ensure that every student in the same household will follow the same A/B schedule

Hybrid Schedules

Online Academy

Parents/guardians can opt students into a full Online Academy

Fully online school and learning structure

Follows the structure of D203 eLearning model

Taught by district staff versus home school staff

Limited course offerings

Online Academy will offer grade level options and align to our state graduation requirements

A semester or trimester commitment is required when registering for the Online Academy

Registration for the Online Academy must be complete by July 22

Online Academy Schedule

Other Key Points

The board said plans could change as guidance from national, state, and local agencies changes. This is the most up-to-date plan.

Because of continuous changes, it is possible that the state could go back to Phase 2 and 3. The board’s “return to learn” plan takes this into account and is prepared for that situation. They said they are also prepared if school can go back to full in-person learning.

Please check back to this page for updated information.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.