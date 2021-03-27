Disney Wedding Dress Event at Bri’Zan Couture

Disney Wedding Dress Event

“Today we put on a Disney-inspired event based off of the Disney and Allure Bridal’s collection that is exclusive to us here in Illinois,” said Bri’Zan Couture owner Sue Cerulli. “It’s a Disney line inspired by all the Disney princesses and so we decided we wanted to do a beautiful setting of a Disney-theme so that each one of our brides that comes in can feel like a Disney princess.”

The event is part of the bridal shop’s 13th anniversary celebrations. The brides received a two hour appointment where they were welcomed with a bridal sash and Minnie Mouse ears veil.

“We actually shut down the store and allowed all different types of brides to enter into a lottery where we chose 12 brides so that they could come in and take a VIP exclusive look at the entire new Disney collection.

“It’s been wonderful because a lot of these brides that decided to enter their name into this exclusive event, these are true-hearted Disney brides. Their whole theme and their whole wedding is based around Disney, a lot of them are getting married in Disney. So it’s nice to see how excited they are to try on their favorite princess dress,” said Cerulli.

Free Wedding Dress Giveaway

Earlier this month, Bri’Zan Couture gave away 26 wedding gowns to essential and frontline workers to celebrate their 13th anniversary.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.