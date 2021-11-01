Disc Golf vs. Cancer Classic

On Saturday, around 75 disc golf players came out to Knoch Knolls Park for the second annual Disc Golf vs. Cancer Classic event to benefit children with pediatric cancer. Chairman of the event, John Teper, was inspired to bring the event to the Naperville community in support of his friends whose son was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2011.

“We’d like to make them aware of pediatric brain tumors and what effect they could have on a child battling that and the family that’s battling that,” said John Teper, chairman of the Disc Golf vs. Cancer Classic. “And I’d also like to demonstrate that people can just generally get together, have a great time, and support a fantastic cause.”

Teper’s friends, Kurt and Laurie Yndestad, lost their son Kevin in 2017. He was 25. Their advice to families going through their same experience is to find those who can help. “It’s just really nice that friends pick up and can support this charity and can support you and this really becomes much larger because of this supports a lot of other children and families that are dealing with brain tumors,” said Laurie.

“For us it’s that same connection. Our friends rallied to our support with the diagnosis, and they’re still rallying to our support and kind of keeping us going through this time,” said Kurt. “It’s just really flattering that you have friends that step up and do miraculous things like this. It’s impressive.”

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

According to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor every day nationwide. The Disc Golf vs. Cancer Classic event raised just over $10,000 for the foundation this year.

