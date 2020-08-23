Dinosaur Adventure at DuPage County Fairgrounds

Dinosaur Adventure

Dinosaurs have taken over the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

With the help of Minnesota-based Pinnacle Productions, the DuPage County Fair Association has set up the Drive-Thru Dinosaur Adventure on their grounds.

“You have about one and a quarter mile of a drive-thru of animatronic, life-size dinosaurs that will surround you. The closest experience you’ll get driving through Jurassic Park that you might find,” said Jim McGuire, executive manager DuPage County Fair Association. “Just about any dinosaur that might be your favorite you’re going to find them here and they’re going to greet you with a growl and a roar.”

The about 30-minute dinosaur adventure includes an audio tour for you to learn all about your favorite dinosaurs, a chance to meet them up close, and snapping a picture at the very end.

Welcoming the Community Back

The drive-thru began Friday and the fairgrounds has been seeing around 1200 cars a day – a relief for the not-for-profit association since many of their events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

“It is very nice to finally bring back people on our fairgrounds,” said McGuire. “The fairgrounds are a place for the community to gather and they’re definitely gathering here, they’re just gathering in their cars.”

Dinosaur Adventure will be back next weekend and Labor Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find tickets here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

