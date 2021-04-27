Dinos To Take Over Fox Valley Mall

Fox Valley Mall will be taken over by animatronic dinosaurs starting May 7 through May 23.

Dino Safari, a family-friendly drive-through exhibit located in the Northeast lot of the mall, will feature 35 dinosaurs. Those will include fan favorites like the T-Rex and triceratops, as well as less well-known creatures like the spinosaurus and microraptors.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families into Chicagoland, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year,” said Dino Safari producer Tom Zaller. “There’s nothing more amazing than (to) see a child’s face light up when they see our dinosaurs.”

What to Expect

Those journeying through the prehistoric scene will be accompanied by an audio guide as they experience simulated earthquakes and dino battles – they may even need to save a baby dinosaur’s life. The exhibit was designed by Imagine Exhibitions with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson acting as a consultant.

There will also be an educational component as visitors learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on the planet they lived, and how they ate, moved, and behaved. Each car will also receive take home activities related to the experience.

Prices and Tickets

Prices start at $49.95 for vehicles with up to seven occupants. Tickets can be purchased online for scheduled times at Fox Valley Mall Wednesdays through Sundays.