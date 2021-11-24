Diabetes and Holiday Eating

Why is it important to watch what you eat with diabetes?

If you have diabetes, what you eat can greatly impact your overall health and how you feel. Fortunately, managing your nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be done by making simple, sustainable changes to your diet.

Moderation is the key for successful nutrition management. A few additional guidelines are to keep it simple; aim for three, similarly-sized meals that are spaced throughout the day; choose complex carbohydrates over refined ones and aim for minimal added sugar in foods.

Is there a dietary plan someone with diabetes should follow?

MyPlate – The great thing about this one is the flexibility it offers – it’s easy to adjust to patient preferences and different cultural norms. The method includes using a 9-inch plate and filling half the plate with vegetables, a quarter with lean protein and a quarter with a complex carbohydrate. It’s an easy visual whether you are on-the-go or at home.

Mediterranean diet – This eating pattern is frequently touted for being heart-healthy. It has the bonus of improving blood sugar metabolism. The diet focuses on eating primarily vegetables and fruit; lean protein, such as fish; whole grains and extra virgin olive oil.

Counting carbs – This method is a more advanced way of managing nutrition but can be especially beneficial for someone who takes insulin. An overall reduction in carbohydrate intake for individuals with diabetes can lead to significant improvement in blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c over time.

How should someone with diabetes navigate holiday parties and dinners?

The holidays present a challenge for everyone when it comes to healthy eating, but especially for those with diabetes.

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists offers these tips for a healthier holiday: