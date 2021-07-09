DCM & Little Friends Provide Art Activities for Children with Special Needs

Providing Art Activities

The DuPage Children’s Museum has partnered with Little Friends Respite Family Services to offer art activities for children with special needs and their siblings.

According to a press release, Little Friends’ Respite Family Services provides a program that offers caregivers time for rest and relief from challenges associated with raising a child with special needs. The DCM partnership offers multi-week sessions featuring museum-led art activities and socialization opportunities.

“I am so excited about this partnership, and I believe that together we are going to create some wonderful experiences for the Little Friends community,” said DCM Arts & Maker Specialist, Dustin Thacker.

Art Activities in the Program

In June, participants engaged in watercolor experiments, book making, clay studio, and game making. In July, Book Making, Clay Studio, and Game Making. In July, Thacker plans to bring portable museum exhibits to the program for hands-on play sessions in addition to an art activity.

Curriculum materials and live engagement are also part of the program. Each week DCM will pack and deliver individual supply boxes for each person registered for the program. The specially curated supplies are chosen by age, learning style and ability.

“DCM’s partnership with Little Friends Respite program is the ultimate package – providing a special workshop for our participants while caregivers still get a break,” said Becky Pundy, director of Respite Services. “Caregivers feel secure knowing their children are safe while also receiving the bonus of an art experience they would normally have to register for at the museum separately.”

The program was made possible thanks to the DuPage Foundation.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: DuPage Children’s Museum