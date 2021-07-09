DCHD To Move COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Step Up Mobile Efforts

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic and shifting its focus.

New Location

Operations for the clinic will shift from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the DCHD’s Central Public Health Center (CPHC) in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairground location is July 17.

“Since opening our COVID-19 vaccination clinic on December 21, 2020, our devoted staff has successfully administered more than 100,000 vaccine doses to members of our community,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department in a press release. “This achievement, along with more than 80 percent of our eligible residents vaccinated with their first dose, represents an important milestone for our community and allows us to shift our efforts in bringing these safe and highly effective vaccines directly to communities.”

Mobile Model Emphasized

The health department will be stepping up outreach efforts, with a focus on a mobile vaccination model. That includes the use of the DCHD Care Van to reach residents in need of COVID-19 vaccinations. The Care Van’s mobile clinic schedule can be viewed online. The mobile clinics are open to anyone 12 years or older.

The DCHD also has a program to vaccinate homebound residents, through a partnership with local first responders. Those interested can register on the health department’s website.

Top 2% For Vaccinations

DuPage County was recently noted for being among the top 2% of counties in the nation when it comes to number of eligible residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of first-dose vaccinated eligible residents.

