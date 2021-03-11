DCHD Reports Over 10% of County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is reporting that 94,053 people, or 10.13 percent of DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated.

Over 271,684 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to DuPage County residents, and 177,631 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 10.

“In spite of the relatively low volume of vaccine coming to DCHD and our provider network, we are effectively moving through the current Phase 1b priority groups. Even with that, unless you’ve been successful in scheduling or receiving a vaccine, there is a sense of frustration. We understand that and continue to advocate for more doses of this lifesaving vaccine,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department.

More Doses for DCHD

DCHD received 15,330 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, which is almost 7,000 more than the previous week.

The health department said 4,710 doses were distributed to medical practices, 200 doses were distributed to Federally Qualified Health Centers, 5,680 doses were distributed to hospitals, 600 doses were distributed to pharmacies, 1,500 doses were distributed to commercial vaccination service providers, 300 doses were distributed to urgent care providers, and 2,340 doses are supplying the DCHD Community Vaccination Clinic.

“We will soon be announcing our timeline for transitioning into the 1b Plus population, and want to assure people in the 1b groups that we will continue to target getting vaccine to you first. Let’s please keep this positive momentum going so we can continue to prevent illness and save lives,” said Ayala.

Jewel, Mariano’s, and Walgreens are receiving approximately 13,600 doses this week directly from state and federal sources, according to the DCHD.

COVID-19 Variants

The health department said they are also monitoring other reports of variants in our local communities.

“To date, DCHD has received confirmation of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 detected in three DuPage County residents. Across Illinois, 85 cases have been reported, as of Mar. 9. This variant has been found to spread more easily than other variants,” said the press release.

For more information about COVID-19 variants you can visit the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!