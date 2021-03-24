DCHD Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1b Plus

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is expanding COVID-19 vaccine appointment opportunities to individuals who are eligible in Phase 1b Plus starting today, March 24.

Who Is Eligible in Phase 1b Plus?

Those include 16-64 years olds with comorbidities and underlying conditions, as well as individuals with disabilities.

“Although vaccine supply remains extremely limited, we are making significant progress in vaccinating some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department. “Getting vaccines into the arms of our residents is our highest and most urgent priority.”

How Many Residents Have Been Vaccinated?

DCHD said an estimated 174,443 DuPage County residents will become newly eligible in Phase 1b Plus.

To date more than 248,500 DuPage County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 144,920 residents, or 15.61%, are fully vaccinated.

“As we move into this new priority group, we remind residents in Phase 1a and 1b, that it is not too late to get vaccinated as we continue working to get everyone in these groups vaccinated as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Ayala. “For those residents still waiting for their turn, please know we are working our way to you and will make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine gets vaccinated.”

This week, DCHD received 23,490 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 6,ooo of those doses were distributed to medical practices, close to 11,000 doses were sent to hospitals, 300 doses were given to pharmacies, 100 doses were distributed to Federally Qualified Health Centers, and close to 5,900 doses went to the DCHD Community Vaccination Clinic.

Registration

Community members can view the county’s vaccine doses allocation and register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the DCHD’s website.

