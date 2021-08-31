Data Breach at DuPage Medical Group

DuPage Medical Group announced today that its data has been breached in a security incident. An investigation that started July 13, 2021, and continued through Aug. 17, 2021, revealed that sensitive patient information may have been involved.

Who’s Impacted?

The Chicago Tribune reports that the data of 600,000 patients may have been compromised in the breach. DuPage Medical Group is looking to notify those whose information may have been impacted. The company is in the process of sending letters to anyone whose information was involved in the incident.

Scope of Data Breach

DuPage Medical Group noted that the breach occurred between July 12 and July 13, when a network outage occurred. The sensitive information that may have been collected in the incident includes names, address­es, dates of birth, diag­no­sis codes, cur­rent pro­ce­dur­al ter­mi­nol­o­gy, and treat­ment dates.

The company has found that a group of those impacted by the data breach may have also had their social security numbers retrieved. DuPage Medical Group notes that no financial account numbers were impacted in the incident. It remains unclear if files containing patients’ information were affected.

Moving Forward

DuPage Medical Group advises those potentially affected to take action to protect their personal information. The company is in the middle of reviewing security policies in an effort to better serve patients and protect their information from future incidents.

DuPage Medical Group will be offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to help anyone whose impacted by the incident.

A call center dedicated to helping those impacted by the data breach has been set up at 1−800−709−2027 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST Mon­day through Fri­day. Those affected can also visit the company’s website for more information.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

