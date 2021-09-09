A new lineup of contestants is ready to shake, rattle, and roll at this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities event. After a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Career and Networking Center is ready to get back into the swing of things with its annual fundraiser.

NP Dance Studio

At NP Dance Studio, Diverse Facility Solutions’ Mark Wright has had a blast learning moves with his partner Paulina Struk.

“This is all new for me, so the challenge has been trying to learn routines. It’s a different type of dance style, but she has made it super easy and super fun,” Wright said.

Kaylin Risvold with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Merrill Lynch’s Derek McDaniel are also training hard for the win at NP Dance Studio.

Arthur Murray Dance Center

Loaves And Fishes Community Services’ Nancy Wiersum and her partner Rees McCloskey at Arthur Murray Dance Center have a few tricks up their sleeve for the big night.

“The only thing I’ll say is that there will be some elements that people will definitely not be expecting, so they need to come to see,” Wiersum said.

Also going for gold at Arthur Murray Dance Center are PowerForward DuPage’s Karyn Charvat and Ruffalo Noel Levitz’s Kader Sakaria.

Celebrity Dance Studio

Wipfli’s John Miller and his partner Taylor Lovstead are at Celebrity Dance Studio in Downers Grove. Miller said learning the routine was daunting at first, but after a bit of time and a lot of fun it feels natural.

“Taylor keeps me in the right mindset of just enjoying yourself and keeping the pressure, you know, forget about the pressure, just have fun,” Miller said.

Also at Celebrity Dance Studio are DynaCom Real Estate Naperville’s Mari Rodriguez and her partner Brian Garvey. Rodriguez hasn’t danced like this before, but she’s bringing her A-game to the competition.

“I think I’m a very fast learner,” Rodriguez said, to which Garvey responded, “She is, she picks up really well, absolutely.” Rodriguez joked, “I’m like a silent killer, so everyone out there just be careful. I’m coming for you guys.”

Dancing For A Cause

All the dancers seemed especially light on their feet knowing next Wednesday’s contest helps a great cause.

The Career and Networking Center provides resources for those who are unemployed or underemployed, helping them get back to work and find fulfilling jobs.

Best of luck to all the dancers as they get ready to perform at the September 15 competition.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

