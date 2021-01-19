D204’s First Day Of In-Person Learning Since March

It was all smiles and high fives as some students in Indian Prairie School District 204 were back for in-person learning for the first time since last March.

Excitement For Today

Though masks covered most faces at May Watts Elementary, students, parents, and the school’s staff had a different pep in their step this morning.

“We’re so beyond excited,” said Robin Solini, a parent in the district. “The school has been amazing, we feel like she’s more than ready to go. We’ve been prepped, and it’s just an amazing day.”

Hybrid Transition

Today District 204 made the transition to a hybrid model, which is a blend of remote and in-person instruction. The day has been a long time coming as the district has delayed their transition due to COVID-19.

“It was good seeing our kids,” said IPSD 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley. “As I was talking to each one of them I said ‘Are you excited being here?’ and the children were saying ‘Yup, I am’. One student even talked about (how) he had a special breakfast of pancakes because it was the first day for him to be there. So yes, it was a good day.”

About 42% of families opted in for hybrid instruction, according to the district.

Looking Ahead

Going forward the district will continue to monitor its new metrics to decide on whether it will need to switch back to full remote learning.

District 204 will decide at its next board meeting if it wants to implement a voluntary COVID-19 monitoring system within the district for its staff and some students.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!