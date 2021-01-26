D204’s $1.5 Million Voluntary COVID-19 Monitoring System

Last night Indian Prairie School District 204 board members approved giving the district up to $1.5 million for their voluntary COVID-19 monitoring system.

COVID-19 Test

The partnership tests with Safeguard are not diagnostic, but rather may reveal the potential presence of COVID-19.

“If enough members of our community participate in the program we can use the localized data as a metric to keep our schools open in the event of another surge’” said Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley.

Who Will Be Tested?

The district intends to survey its staff and students who opted in to its hybrid-learning model to have a better understanding on who wants to be tested.

Dr. Talley said the district will first test its students in the STEPS program and staff from the special education programs.

By mid-February the tests will be available to all staff and students grades 6-12.

“We are focused on the students in grades 6-12 due to our data,” said Talley. “More of the cases involving students have been found in that age group, and students in the age group are more involved in activities.”

How The Tests Work?

Those who participate in the voluntary COVID-19 test program will receive test kits in three-week increments. If someone tests positive, they will then need to go and take a diagnostic test to prove they are positive according to Talley.

More information about the program can be found on the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

