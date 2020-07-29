D204 To Consider Delaying The Start Of School Year

Indian Prairie School District 204 announced today they will propose delaying the start of the school year to September 3 at their upcoming school board meeting.

Reasons For Delaying Start Of School Year

“This additional time will allow us to create class schedules, ensure we have teachers in the right positions, and work with students to review and revise their courses as necessary,” said D204’s Superintendent Adrian Talley in an email. “We are reviewing the school calendar so there is minimal impact to the last day of classes. A revised school calendar will be presented to our Board of Education on August 10.”

Classes are set to start August 20, but if the board approves the proposal, District 204 will join District 203 who announced earlier this week they’d also be delaying the start of the school year.

Sign Up Dates Extended

District 204 parents will now have until 6 p.m. on August 3 to select whether they will enroll their kids into hybrid-learning or the district’s Online Academy. Parents can also change their selection if they already made one through the district’s website.

Potential Changes

Talley said over 2,000 parents have given feedback on the district’s return to school plans. As a result, they are looking into making some changes to their Online Academy.

“In response to the many parent concerns regarding course selection for the Online Academy, we are identifying possible solutions, including outside vendors that offer additional courses that our students desire. If you select the Online Academy, our schools will work with students and families to help our students with options that support their academic journey. At this time, we want all families to select whether they want the Online Academy or the A/B/C Schedule based on whether they want their child to work from home or attend in-person,” said Talley.

You can watch the district’s board meeting via Zoom. A link will be provided on the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!