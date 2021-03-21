D204 Student Starts Petition to Allow Student Spectators at Football Games

District 204 Student Starts Petition

The Naperville Sun reports a Waubonsie Valley High School senior, Audrey Young, and two other students have started a petition in response to the DuPage Valley Conference’s decision not to allow student spectators at outdoor events, including football games.

High school football returned this weekend, but families of players were the ones allowed to attend due to the mandate by the DuPage Valley Conference. The mandate limits game tickets to adult family members, leaving many students unable to attend, according to the Naperville Sun.

What are They Asking For?

The online petition calls for six high schools that are part of the DuPage Valley Conference to allow students, particularly seniors graduating this spring, to attend games. The high schools are Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central, and DeKalb High School.

“While it is understood that this year’s season will be entirely different than before, we are asking you to sympathize with senior students and to give us the opportunity to cheer on our school one last time,” reads the petition. “Seniors have already had to sacrifice an unimaginable amount of activities, events, etc. Please sign this petition so that seniors can go and experience football season one last time.”

The Illinois High School Association set a 20% capacity of spectators at outdoor events, but didn’t state who is or isn’t allowed to get tickets. The Naperville Sun reports that Waubonsie Valley can seat about 400 people with the 20% capacity limit. At the time of this report, 1, 853 people have signed the petition.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

