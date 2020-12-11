D204 School To Start Hybrid Transition on January 19

Indian Prairie School District 204 schools will start their hybrid transition on January 19.

Hybrid Plan

D204 made the announcement today via email, and on their website. The week of the 19th the district will bring early childhood, kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students back to school for families who opted for the hybrid model.

“For middle school, the transition will be phased in by grade level beginning January 19 with students needing intervention. By the first week of February, all middle school grade levels will return for the families who chose in-person learning. High school finals take place the week of January 18. Students needing intervention will have the opportunity to be in school that week, with all other high school students who chose in-person learning returning to the classroom beginning the following week. Special education students who were coming to school for in-person instruction or related services will resume their schedule of receiving services on January 19,” said D204’s superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley.

D204 has delayed their hybrid transitions several times, and in November they announced students wouldn’t meet in-person until after the holidays because of COVID-19 concerns.

Upcoming Rally

The announcement comes days before a rally is set to take place asking the district to bring back students for in-person instruction. The IPSD 204 Parents Advocating for Choice Facebook group responsible for organizing the rally has over 1,400 members.

Organizers are still planning on having the rally, which will take place on Sunday at 780 Shoreline Drive in Aurora at 2:30 p.m.

“We are fighting for our kids right now, for their education, for their mental health. A student has only one chance at a quality education, and since March of this year, they have not been getting the education they are entitled to,” explains District 204 Parent, Lori Skurka.

In the email sent to District 204 community Talley said IPSD 204 will discuss their hybrid plan on December 14 at a board meeting.

“The safety and well-being of our students, including their social emotional needs and academic success, is not something any superintendent or school board takes lightly. I believe the hybrid plan we started implementing in October provides a safe option for families who want in-person instruction, while also providing an option for families who want to continue with remote learning. We look forward to continuing the implementation of our plan in January,” said Talley.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

