D204 Presents Second Part Of Their Return To School Plan

At the latest Indian Prairie School District 204 Board Meeting, district staff unveiled the second part of their return to school plan. The presentation focused on schedules for elementary, middle, and high school students, and childcare services the district is partnering with. It also fleshed out what in-person opportunities will look like for IEP or ESL students who may need to meet with their teachers face-to-face, or when group work or special circumstances require it.

Student schedules will look different at each level and the district said they are not finalized due to the high amount of families who have yet tor register for school. District staff said the schedules are focused on rigor, student engagement, relationships, and routines.

Preschool Schedule

Elementary School Schedule

Middle School Schedule & Highlights

High School Schedule & Highlights

STEPS Schedule & Highlights

In-Person Opportunities

The district is looking into having its STEPS program students be able to meet in-person.

District staff also discussed what other opportunities to meet in-person may look like. Groups would be limited to 10, groups can not mix with other groups, and will only be able to meet for a limited and a specific time.

“When we look into bringing in students we want assure parents when we do this, as well as our staff and our community, that there are many things we need to follow to make we’re trying to do our due diligence in keeping our students and staff safe,” said Doug Eccarius, D204’s deputy superintendent.

The district will take COVID-19 preventative measures when groups meet in-person and will have isolation rooms for students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

IPSD 204’s ESL and IEP students, who need in-person services, will undergo an initial or revaluation screening for eligibility. Students who may need extra help will have the chance to meet in-person with their teacher. ESL students will also have the chance to meet in a small group setting at a school building.

They also said last week, some classes will need to be in-person.

Childcare Services

D204 has also partnered with Fox Valley Park District eCARE, the YMCA, and the Naperville Park District to offer childcare services for families.

Kindergarteners through fifth grade students can enroll into Fox Valley Park District eCare from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will have access to its facilities. Parents will have options between two, three, or five-day options.

YMCA Safe n’ Sound Remote Learning Program will also be offered from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be at several district schools. They offer parents a choice between three, or five-day options.

The district did not say what plans they have with the park district, but did say details will come soon. They also said they will share all program details, including how to register and costs, as soon as they receive the information.

The first day for D204 students will be September 3.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

