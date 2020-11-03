D204 New High School Schedule Calls For In-Person Learning Twice a Week

The Indian Prairie School District 204 high school hybrid learning schedule now looks different from the one presented on October 5.

The new schedule calls for students to be back in-person twice a week and then remote learn for other days, as opposed to two times in three months in the plan proposed last month.

“One of the more significant contributions that we can make right now to student learning is through a sustainable, stable, and a consistent schedule,” said Neuqua Valley Principal Lance Fuhrer. “When you look at students who are struggling at the high school level it does come down to planning and organization, all of which a stable schedule helps support for students.”

Community Feedback

The district gathered with community stakeholders to create the hybrid plan. Each high school had their own committee, which consisted of a school principal, three students, three parents, and three staff members according to the district.

The group considered several factors when creating the new block schedule like early-late start times, transportation, health and safety practices, lunch options, and technology coordination.

Twice A Week In-Person Learning

Monday will be a remote learning day for all students. Tuesday through Wednesday students with last names A-L will have in-person learning and students whose last name are M-Z will have remote learning. Thursday and Friday is vice-versa.

Start Date Uncertain

No start date for the high school plan was announced at last night’s school board meeting.

D204 delayed their transition back to school because of recent COVID-19 local surges. On Monday, IPSD 204’s Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the following in an email “It is clear that the health department data is currently trending in the wrong direction. In order to transition to our hybrid model, the health department must report a move from Substantial to Moderate Community Transmission for two consecutive weeks. The only way that will occur is if we collectively do our part to slow the spread of COVID. I am urging you to please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, adhere to social distancing and stay home when you do not feel well.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

