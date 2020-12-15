D204 Hopes To Have Students In Hybrid Model By Feb. 1

Last week Indian Prairie School District 204 said it would begin the transition to a hybrid model on January 19. The model is a blend of in person leaning and remote learning for families who opted for the district’s hybrid model.

Timetable

Early childhood, self-contained, STEPS, Wheatland Academy, and Middle School and High School Intervention Needs students will begin the hybrid model the week of January 18 according to the district.

Grades 3-5, 6, and high school students will begin the week of January 25. The week of February 1, seventh and sixth graders will begin the transition to a hybrid model.

Elementary Schedule

Middle School Schedule

High School Schedule

Steps Schedule

Students in the STEPS program will be in class Monday through Thursday depending on their STEPS Pathway.

Going Forward

The district has paused their transition before. More recently, IPSD 204 delayed their hybrid model until after winter break because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in DuPage County and the local area.

If the district does transition into a hybrid model there will a new set of challenges they’ll face. The district said the risk of spreading COVID-19 in schools will go up as a result of in-person instruction, and teachers will need to plan for an in-person and online class.

The district has said in the past they’ll follow health recommendations from the DuPage County Health Department, and other health departments on how they’ll open up schools.

D204 will also require that students and staff wear a face mask, and social distance at least six feet while at school. Other safety protocols such as physical distancing in a school bus, and asking those who show symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home will also be in place.

To watch the full presentation, you can watch the board meeting on the district’s YouTube Page.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

