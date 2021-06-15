D204 Calls For ISBE to Release New Guidance for 2021-22 Year

Indian Prairie School District 204 is calling for the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to release new guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year so it can plan more accordingly.

New Guidance Needed

Mask requirements, social distancing, and other guidelines have not been updated since the state moved into Phase Five in the Restore Illinois plan last Friday, June 11, district officials said.

“It could not be said enough that we must follow the requirements from the state, and we’re basing our decision upon the current requirements,” said D204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley. “We do know things will change this summer and when they do we will modify our plans accordingly.”

Talley added that on June 16, 2021 he will be part of a group of superintendents testifying to ISBE about procedures that may need updating.

“These measures include mask wearing, social distancing protocols, lunch protocols, and other measures,” said Talley.

Talley said he would like ISBE to release their new guidance now, as there are fiscal, and social and emotional learning implications if they delay their decision.

Tentative Plans

What is certain however is that the district will have five days of in-person learning as well as remote options for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a health department.

Middle school students may have an additional period for Lunch/Achieve. Achieve will be a period used to help students with Social Emotional Learning (SEL), those struggling, and to conduct general check-ins. Half of the students will be eating lunch while the other half are in the Achieve period, then they will switch.

Early childhood students will have snack and motor, which includes the use of playgrounds. At the elementary level, the plan is to use a variety of rooms including gyms and stages.

For high school, administration is considering open campus for juniors and seniors. A full plan for high school lunch still hasn’t been set.

District administration said they hope updated guidance will come from the state in the summer to provide more flexibility for lunch, and they will modify other plans accordingly.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ and Christian Canizal report.

