D204 Announces Reopening Plans For 2020-21 School Year

At the latest Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting the district announced their reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Two Options For Reopening Plans

Parents/guardians will have the choice between two options – either A/B/C Schedule or the newly created “Online Academy” for the start of the school year.

Hybrid Learning

The A/B/C Schedule will be a blend of in-person and remote learning. In order to reduce the number of students in a classroom, students are assigned a schedule based on the first letter of their last name to receive in-person instruction and remote in instruction on select days of the week.

In an email the district’s newly superintendent Dr. Adrain Talley wrote “The assigned schedules will be on Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday. Mondays will be a combination of whole class remote instruction, individual student support and teacher prep time. Students with special needs may attend school four days a week. Public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, will be followed.”

The district will follow several health and hygiene protocols for the A/B/C schedule. Attendance will also be taken.

Students should expect an average of five hours of daily learning activities in the A/B/C Schedule.

Online Academy

Indian Prairie School District 204 will also be offering an “Online Academy” option. Parents are asked to start registering for the online academy starting the week of July 20. Registration is required by August 1. Students choosing this option will be in full remote learning.

Course selection may be more limited than on-campus offerings and will include synchronous and asynchronous learning. The district also said they will be offering meals to students who are enrolled into their online academy similar to what they did in the spring/summer.

“In both options, remote learning will be different from what occurred in the spring. Attendance will be taken and work will be graded to determine a student’s final grade,” said Talley in an email.

Students in the online academy may have online teachers from other schools than their home school.

Special Eduction Students

The district plans considered all students including those in special eduction.

Plans Subject to Change

If Illinois were to transition back to Phase 3 or Phase 2 of the Restore Illinois plan the district will shift back to all students doing remote learning.

The district anticipates there will be many questions to the remote learning plan and are creating a FAQs page on their website.

The district said the reopening plan is fluid and could change before school resumes in August.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.