D203: Role of SROs and Student Receives Award

Role of Student Resource Officers

District 203 will be drafting a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, in regards to the role of school resource officers (SROs) and student discipline.

At their latest board meeting, Maureen Walgren requested a comprehensive MOU between the school and the police department that included how SROs are trained, who they should report to, how to address safety concerns, and how to handle criminal activity at school.

The Walgren Family

In January 2017, Maureen’s son, Corey, died by suicide not long after he was questioned by school officials and a student resource officer at Naperville North, without a parent present.

The board will review the first draft of the MOU at their February 3 meeting.

Mission Maker Award

Also at the meeting, a Naperville North senior received the Mission Maker Award.

Nick Thompson was recognized by superintendent Dan Bridges for pulling Lisle man, Robert Skura, out of his car after he crashed into a traffic signal at the corner of Ogden Avenue and Columbia Street.

“My mind was honestly blank, I really didn’t think about anything that I did. It was kind of instinctual,” said Thompson. “I was running on instinct, I kind of ran out and I didn’t really think about anything I’d done until after the fact.”

What Happened

Thompson was working at Jet’s Pizza on October 4, 2019 when his manager yelled for someone to call 911.

Seeing the car had caught on fire, the high school student rushed to pull the driver out with the help of two other men.

Skura received five charges, two of them speeding and reckless driving.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

