D203 Partners with YMCA & Champions To Provide Childcare Services

Posted on August 10, 2020

Naperville School District 203 announced that they are partnering with the YMCA and Champions to provide essential childcare for elementary school families.

Space May Be Limited

The plan is to provide those services throughout the upcoming school year, but availability may be limited.

“Childcare availability could be limited due to available space at each school as well as staffing resources,” said the district’s website. “Therefore, we request that families only register after they have exhausted all other child care options. Child care availability may change when Naperville 203 transitions to hybrid and full return to school stages of instruction.”

A common concern for many families ever since school districts announced school will start remotely for the beginning of the school year has been how they will balance out work, and looking after their kids. With news of childcare services being provided for D203 families some will be able to have some peace of mind.

More Information on Childcare Services

There will be two time options for families: 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. or 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The elementary school your child attends will determine which provider they’ll get. Beebe, Ellworth, Kingsley, Meadow Glens, Maplebrook, Naper, Ranch View, and River Woods Elementary school students will be partnered with Champions. All other D203 elementary schools will be paired with the YMCA.

School with providers

Registration information can be found on the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

