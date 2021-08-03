D203 Mask Update | City Masking | Taekwondo Students Shine

D203 Mask Update

Masks will be required at the start of the upcoming school year for Naperville School District 203 students. At last night’s meeting, the board of education voted to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and require universal indoor masking. Students, teachers, staff, and visitors will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. District administration will provide an update at the next meeting on August 16.

City Masking

Starting today those visiting City of Naperville buildings are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. City officials made the announcement yesterday, after consulting with local health officials and reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest masking guidance. In a press release city officials added those participating in board, commission, or other meetings are allowed to take off masks if they are vaccinated and maintaining 6-feet of social distancing.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Naperville’s two local school districts Indian Prairie School District 204 and Naperville Community Unit School District 203 are partnering with the DuPage County Health Department to offer six opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from August 4 – 14. Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Student participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian accompany them. For more information you can visit DCHD’s website.

Taekwondo Students Shine

Recently the American Martial Arts Academy in Naperville competed at the 2021 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Taekwondo Nationals and brought home 21 medals. The event took place over five days and featured 23 Naperville taekwondo students and thousands more from all over the country. The Naperville school earned 13 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Their eyes are now set ATU Taekwondo National Championships being held this October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!