D203 Equity Statement | Unity March | $4.75 Million Mansion Sale

D203 Equity Statement

This morning Naperville School District 203 passed an equity statement in an effort to try and overcome systematic racism and end racial injustice in the district. The statement is in conjunction with District 203’s board members and its administration, and pledges to “create a truly equitable environment for all students”. Seven pledges are made in the statement including a “Systemic review of policies, practices, programs, curricula and culture to undo inequities and achieve a district culture that is inclusive, celebrates diversity and truly achieves equity for all students.” The full statement can be found on the district’s website.

Unity March

A Unity March will be held this Saturday at the Frontier Park Sports Complex. The event to promote solidarity and racial unity will feature speakers, voter registration, and NAACP registration. It starts at 11 a.m., with the march portion scheduled to kick off around 12 p.m. After the march the group will reconvene at Frontier Park for a call to action. The Minorities and Diversity Coalition of Naperville organized the event.

Ribbon Cuttings Return

As our state moves toward the next phase in the Restore Illinois plan, one event being restored here in Naperville is the ribbon cutting ceremony. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that ribbon cuttings are back. Businesses celebrating an opening, renovation, new location or anniversary can reach out to the chamber to book their ceremony.

$4.75 Million Mansion Sale

A massive mansion in Naperville has sold for $4.75 million. That’s the largest residential sale here in town since 2008, as reported by Crain’s Chicago Business. The more than 17,000 square foot home on Perkins Court boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, an eight-seat theater, nine-car garage and sits on a three acre lot.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!