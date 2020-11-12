D203 Delays Hybrid Learning Until Next Year & Postpones Basketball

Today Naperville School District 203 announced it would be delaying its transition to a hybrid-learning plan until next year, and postponing its basketball season due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Delayed Hybrid Learning

“We will continue with Enhanced eLearning through the remainder of first semester,” said Superintendent Dan Bridges. “The earliest we will transition to a hybrid model is January 25, 2021. In order for us to move to our hybrid model, there must be no more than a moderate level of Community Transmission within our Naperville 203 community or we receive updated guidance from the DCHD.”

Like Indian Prairie School District 204, D203 was supposed to start their hybrid transition this week. They are also following D204’s steps by postponing boys and girls basketball.

Basketball Season

“As you may know, the Illinois High School Association made a decision to allow basketball as a winter sport,” said Bridges. “However, the Illinois Department of Public Health was not in agreement. It is disappointing to school districts that state officials could not issue cohesive guidance related to student health and safety. I discussed this matter with the District’s legal counsel and insurance company, as well as the district superintendents who participate in our athletic conference, and we have come to agreement that due to health, safety and liability concerns, we will postpone basketball at this time.”

Bridges said the district is hoping to start the basketball season later this school year when it’s safe to do so.

Today Regions 5, 7, and 8, which include DuPage and Will Counties, went into Tier 2 mitigations, which includes a limit of six people per table at restaurants and bars, up to 10 people at meetings and social gatherings, and a limit of 25 people, or 25% capacity for organized recreational activities.

Local COVID-19 Summary

Both Naperville and Edward Hospital are seeing record numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Today the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended community members stay at home as much as possible over the next three weeks.

D203 said they will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines as they go forward on how they re-open their schools.

“As we enter the holiday season, it will be important for all of us to do our part to maintain social distancing and keep our groups small, wear a mask outside of your immediate household and maintain healthy hygiene practices,” said Bridges.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

