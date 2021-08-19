Today was the first day back to school for teachers and students at Indian Prairie School District 204.

Back To School

Teachers gave a warm welcome to students as they made their return.

The district started the school year entirely in person, in contrast to last fall’s remote start.

“Last year there was just this kind of heavy cloud, and although that cloud isn’t fully gone, it’s just different, we’re on the way in the right direction I think, and the storm is fading,” said Maggie Farbisz, a computer class teacher at Hill Middle School.

Parents Ready

Over at Naperville School District 203, parents at Kingsley Elementary School seemed to be enjoying it as much as the kids.

“This is nice to see everybody here, and the parking lot’s full, and parents are excited, and our son is excited, and we as parents are happy that we can finally do something normal,” said Paula Martin, a parent in District 203.

Masked Up

Both districts are back to a regular 5-day in person schedule, and are following Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mandate of universal masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.

It is unknown when the mask mandate will be lifted, but after having students masked in person last spring, they are hoping to build off that foundation this year.

“It felt a lot calmer this year, and the start of the school year is always busy and always chaotic,” said Hill Middle School Principal Mike Dutdut. “But I think this year we had that vision and we knew what direction we are going, and whatever the health guidelines told us, we’re going to respond to, but we worked to plan to get our kids here in person.”

Ready to grow, and learn, as they start the new year.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

