Crime Stoppers Seek Info On Man Involved in Indecent Exposure Incidents

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information about a man responsible for several incidents of indecent exposure, according to a press release.

The Naperville and Plainfield police departments are investigating incidents reported of a man masturbating in the parking lots of yoga studios, gyms, and retail stores.

Description of Man

The police departments describe the man to be black, possibly light-skinned with short dark hair. He is around 20 to 30 years old with a thin or athletic build. He’s been seen on the south side of Naperville and Plainfield along Route 59 beginning in January 2020, with the most recent incident taking place on April 20, 2021. He drives a black Ford Edge with no rear license plate.

Anyone who has witnessed these incidents or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or contact them through their website.

Callers may remain anonymous. The reward is up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the incident.

About Crime Stoppers

Naperville Crime Stoppers began in 1982 and operates as an independent organization. The concept has developed into a combination of efforts by local media, businesses, civic and social clubs, law enforcement agencies, and the public. Crime Stopper Programs are organized as a not for profit organization. A civilian community board of directors provides direction as to the financial and promotional activities of the program. The board of directors enhances the community involvement aspect, and its function is vital to the programs success.

photo courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers