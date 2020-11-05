Crime Stoppers Information Wanted

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Crime Stoppers have requested information from the public on two separate, unrelated incidents.
Crime Stoppers Incidents
On September 28 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 100 E. Bailey Road, a man robbed a pizza delivery driver. Police described the suspect as a man about 20 years old with dark skin, either 5 foot 9 or 5 foot 10 with an athletic build and was clean shaven. The description also said he had short, braided hair and a missing front left tooth.
The second incident, a stabbing, occurred on October 10, shortly before 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Modaff Road. Police described the suspect as a medium- to dark-skinned Black man, between 6 foot 3 and 6 foot 5, and 28-30 years old. They also said he had a goatee, slim build, and was wearing a black zipper hoodie with black jeans. The suspect was accompanied by a Black man, either 5 foot 6 or 5 foot 7 with a heavy build in his early 20s.
How to Report
Any information on either incident that leads to an arrest could be met with an award of up to $1,000. You can call 630-420-6006 or go to the Crime Stoppers website to report information. All calls can remain anonymous.
Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.
If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!