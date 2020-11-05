Crime Stoppers Information Wanted

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Crime Stoppers have requested information from the public on two separate, unrelated incidents.

Crime Stoppers Incidents

On September 28 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 100 E. Bailey Road, a man robbed a pizza delivery driver. Police described the suspect as a man about 20 years old with dark skin, either 5 foot 9 or 5 foot 10 with an athletic build and was clean shaven. The description also said he had short, braided hair and a missing front left tooth.

The second incident, a stabbing, occurred on October 10, shortly before 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Modaff Road. Police described the suspect as a medium- to dark-skinned Black man, between 6 foot 3 and 6 foot 5, and 28-30 years old. They also said he had a goatee, slim build, and was wearing a black zipper hoodie with black jeans. The suspect was accompanied by a Black man, either 5 foot 6 or 5 foot 7 with a heavy build in his early 20s.

How to Report

Any information on either incident that leads to an arrest could be met with an award of up to $1,000. You can call 630-420-6006 or go to the Crime Stoppers website to report information. All calls can remain anonymous.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.