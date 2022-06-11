Cress Creek Garden Club Honors Scholars

“The Cress Creek Garden Club has been in existence since 1975, and we have given scholarships ever since. We work in the community, making donations to different charitable groups. We also plant many gardens in the community, but the most important thing is the scholarships,” said Barbara Williams, Cress Creek Garden Club President.

On Friday, the Cress Creek Garden Club hosted a luncheon at the Naperville Municipal Center where they awarded scholarships to 11 students. Recipients included six students who had attended schools in either Districts 203 or 204 and a Benet Academy graduate. In total, $20,000 was awarded.

Choosing the Scholars

“Choosing the recipients is a very difficult job. We have a committee. That meets and the scholarship recipients, they have to fill out an application form. They have to write an essay. We need an official transcript from the school. And we need two official recommendations from someone. So it is work for the scholarship recipients,” said Patsy Peterson, Cress Creek Garden Club scholarship chair.

Those who apply must be high school seniors or high school graduates going into a field related to horticulture, landscaping or environmental studies. This year’s winners have career aspirations ranging from arborist to environmental lawyer.

Where do the funds come from?

Funds for the scholarships come from money the club raises from donations and events like their Plant Sale and their Sharing the Joy fundraiser. Recipients are able to reapply, with some being chosen multiple years.

“It’s great. And, and we, it’s wonderful. When we see the same student every year for four years, then they graduate and they come back”, said Williams.

Growing their community, by investing in the future.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!