COVID Numbers Decrease | Possible Springbrook Golf Upgrade | Best Cities for Cheese Lovers

COVID Numbers Decrease

Our local COVID-19 numbers show that the number of active cases has decreased over the last 10 days. As of yesterday, the City of Naperville is reporting 4,106 active cases versus the all-time high the city hit January 12 of 4,867. Region 7 has moved from a 22% seven-day rolling positivity rate on January 10 to 17.5% as of January 17. Region 8 hit its highest number this month on January 11 with a 20.1% seven-day rolling positivity rate. As of the 17th, Region 8 is at 17.1%. Edward Hospital’s numbers are also moving down. After experiencing a pandemic high of 123 inpatients with COVID-19 on January 13, the hospital is now treating 111 people with confirmed cases as of today. Available data shows of those, 48 are not vaccinated and 45 are fully vaccinated.

Two Aurora Officers Die Of COVID-19

Two police officers from the Aurora Police Department have died of COVID-19 in more than a week’s time. The department shared that Sergeant Ken Thurman died on January 19 from complications related to COVID-19. He was 51. Thurman was sworn in as an Aurora police officer in May 2000. The department also lost Officer Brian Shields on January 11 due to complications after contracting COVID. He was also 51. He was with the department for over 16 years.

Possible Springbrook Golf Course Renovation

The Naperville Park District’s Springbrook Golf Course could be due for an upgrade. At the park board meeting yesterday, staff presented a proposed concept to officials to renovate the nearly 50-year-old golf course. The contract, if approved, will allow for improvements to drainage along with renovations to bunkers, green surrounds, tees, new bridges and cart paths. In addition, the park district is looking to replace the steel wall around the golf course’s 11th green and 12th tee. The roughly $3.5 million project would require the golf course to close to the public beginning August 1 through late spring 2023. But the driving range and practice area would remain open. The park board plans to weigh in again on this topic February 10 when the contract will be put to a vote.

Naperville Named One of Best Cities for Cheese Lovers

Naperville has been named one of the best cities for cheese lovers, according to a LawnStarter report. To mark National Cheese Lover’s Day yesterday, the lawn care service company compared over 180 of the biggest U.S. cities based on cheese access, quality, affordability, and local events. Naperville ranked 22 on the list.