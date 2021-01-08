COVID-19 Vaccines Distribution In DuPage & Will Counties

It’s been about three weeks since the state of Illinois first distributed COVID-19 vaccines to DuPage and Will Counties.

DuPage County

In DuPage County over 18,000 healthcare workers who live or work in the county have been vaccinated, as of Jan. 4, 2021 according to the DuPage County Health Department.

“Despite the challenges created by the Christmas and New Year’s holidays coinciding with the first several weeks of vaccine distribution, we are very pleased with the number of vaccines administered to healthcare workers over the past three weeks. We are committed to ensuring all healthcare workers have access to this life-saving vaccine and are working to expand access to vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department.

The health department said the county is on track to complete its Phase 1a priority group, which includes roughly 43,000 healthcare personnel, within the projected eight-week timeline.

Will County

The Will County Health Department says it has received 10,800 doses from Pfizer and 18,400 doses from Moderna. They’re encouraging community members to take a survey to gauge their interest in getting a vaccine.

“Providing us with information through the survey helps us determine what phase of vaccination someone should be in,” said Steve Brandy, the Will County Health Department PIO. “When a clinic you qualify for is scheduled, you are contacted.”

The WCHD said it needs help with administering the vaccines.

“Some clinics are being held here at the health department, and some other entities are involved, but we need more organizations, especially medical providers, to step up and assist with this countywide effort,” said Brandy.

State of Illinois

As of Wednesday, January 6, 207,000 doses have been administered in the state of Illinois, including a second round of shots. Once Phase 1a is completed, 1b will commence, which will include those 65 and over and teachers.

After that will be Phase 1c, which includes those 16 to 59 years old with high-risk medical conditions, along with other essential workers (as defined by ACIP and directed by the State of Illinois).

Phase 2 could include the rest of the population, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For the latest information on COVID-19 you can visit each health department’s website and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

