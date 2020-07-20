COVID-19 Numbers Rising in DuPage, Will Counties

Health officials say COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in DuPage and Will Counties.

Increase After Phase 4, July 4

According to a DuPage County Health Department press release, DuPage County saw an increase in cases following the start of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on June 26, and following the Fourth of July weekend.

The 7-day rolling average of reported COVID-19 cases went from a low of 33.3 cases per day on June 23 to 65.4 cases as of July 17. The department notes that’s an increase of 96% in less than 4 weeks.

Increase Among 10-19, 20-29 Age Groups

There’s also been an increase in confirmed cases in younger age groups. Before July 1, those aged 10-19 made up 5% of total cases. As of July 19, that figure has risen to 18%, a proportionate increase of 260%.

Those 20-29 made up 16% of total cases before July 1; now that group makes up 25%, a proportionate increase of 56%

Over 10,000 Confirmed Cases in DuPage

DuPage County surpassed 10,000 total reported cases on July 17.

“We have news for you: If you’ve been outside your home with groups of people, especially indoors or without a mask, you may have been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19,” said Karen Ayala, DuPage County Health Department Executive Director. “We all need to behave as if we’ve been exposed and possibly infected.”

Will County Receives Warning

Will County was given a warning from the Illinois Department of Health after its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went slightly over the targeted level of fewer than 50 per 100,000 people. The county recorded 51 cases from July 5 to July 11.

Information from the City of Naperville’s COVID-19 resource page shows the number of Will County confirmed cases less than two weeks old rose from a recent low of 442 on June 25 to 730 on July 20.

Edward Hospital Numbers

Naperville’s Edward Hospital is currently treating 11 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to hospital spokesperson Keith Hartenberger . Since March 24, the hospital has treated and discharged 417 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Prevention is Key

DuPage County Health officials remind the public of the importance of the 3Ws: wear a mask or face covering in public, watch your distance and stay 6 feet from others when possible, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

They also advise holding activities outside and in small groups, staying home when possible, and self-quarantining for 14 days if you have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

Those with suspected or known cases of COVID-19 should self-isolate and stay at home for at least 10 days from the day they notice symptoms, or from the first positive test they receive if they are without symptoms.

